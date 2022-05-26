DA Davidson Increases Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $125.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.
Shares of NYSE DY traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.41. 5,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,913. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.19. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
