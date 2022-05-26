DA Davidson Lowers Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Price Target to $50.00

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMCO. TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.76. 5,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,241. The company has a market capitalization of $876.91 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 899,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 500,868 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 32,186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.