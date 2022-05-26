DA Davidson Upgrades Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) to Buy

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TYL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.69.

Shares of TYL opened at $342.21 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $327.97 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 7,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

