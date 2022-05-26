Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the April 30th total of 837,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 674.8 days.

Shares of Dai-ichi Life stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. Dai-ichi Life has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

About Dai-ichi Life (Get Rating)

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.