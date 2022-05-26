Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the April 30th total of 837,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 674.8 days.
Shares of Dai-ichi Life stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. Dai-ichi Life has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $23.96.
About Dai-ichi Life (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dai-ichi Life (DCNSF)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.