Daniel J. Englander Sells 80,000 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.47. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $105.41 and a one year high of $161.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.21. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.13.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stephens upped their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.60.
Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copart (CPRT)
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.