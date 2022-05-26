Daniel J. Englander Sells 80,000 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.47. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $105.41 and a one year high of $161.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.21. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after buying an additional 1,552,884 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,386,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,142,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after buying an additional 935,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stephens upped their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.60.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.