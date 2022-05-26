Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DQ. TheStreet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $90.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 54.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at $4,132,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

