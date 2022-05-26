Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will announce $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the highest is $2.24. Darden Restaurants posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.95. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

