David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 422,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,242.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $8,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $10,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $11,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $12,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $14,520.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $15,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $15,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $16,160.00.

Shares of CXDO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. 51,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.45. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crexendo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

