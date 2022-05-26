DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.17. DaVita posted earnings of $2.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.18 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVA stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,306. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $91.73 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.47.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

