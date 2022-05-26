Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 246.7% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRD opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

