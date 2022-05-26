Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.40-$18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.
Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $247.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.93. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
