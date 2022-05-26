Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.40-$18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $247.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.93. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $409.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.