Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the April 30th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DYLLF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67. Deep Yellow has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02.

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

