Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Raises Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Deere & Company has raised its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $26.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE traded up $4.54 on Thursday, hitting $347.51. 1,349,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,479. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $307.64 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $398.14 and its 200-day moving average is $376.86.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.13.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 95.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.