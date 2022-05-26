Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Raises Dividend to $1.13 Per Share

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.
Deere & Company has raised its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $26.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.
DE traded up $4.54 on Thursday, hitting $347.51. 1,349,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,479. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $307.64 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $398.14 and its 200-day moving average is $376.86.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.13.
In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 95.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
