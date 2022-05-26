Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Update

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the April 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DEX stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $8.02. 2,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,559 shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,766.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,144,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,861,270.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 149.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 192,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,159 shares in the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

