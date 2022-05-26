Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
DLA traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.76.
