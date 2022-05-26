Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

DLA traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.76.

About Delta Apparel (Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

