Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $75.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

NYSE:GIS opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average is $67.34.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

