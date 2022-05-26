Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $48.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NYSE:DXC opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in DXC Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

