Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Price Target to €25.00

Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($31.91) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of JNPKF stock remained flat at $$22.05 during trading hours on Thursday. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61.
Jenoptik Company Profile (Get Rating)
