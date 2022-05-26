Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Price Target to €25.00

Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($31.91) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of JNPKF stock remained flat at $$22.05 during trading hours on Thursday. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Jenoptik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.