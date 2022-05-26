Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $175.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Snowflake from $355.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.57.

SNOW stock opened at $132.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.11.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $680,165,000. Finally, Scgf Iii Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $673,471,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

