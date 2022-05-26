Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.01) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.17) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,690 ($21.27) to GBX 2,200 ($27.68) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,823 ($22.94).

SSE opened at GBX 1,814.93 ($22.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.38 billion and a PE ratio of 7.40. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,445.50 ($18.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($24.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,798.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,674.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

