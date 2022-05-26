Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Target Price to GBX 385

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 430 ($5.41) to GBX 385 ($4.84) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.00.

Shares of PAHGF remained flat at $$3.56 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $7.01.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

