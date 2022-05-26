Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Target Price to GBX 385

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 430 ($5.41) to GBX 385 ($4.84) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.00.

Shares of PAHGF remained flat at $$3.56 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $7.01.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

