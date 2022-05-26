Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) to Buy

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.
OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04. Verbund has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $24.49.
About Verbund (Get Rating)
VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.
