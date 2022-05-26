Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,200 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($96.89) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($68.26) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($96.89) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($117.03) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($90.60) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,265.91 ($91.43).

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($72.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($100.92).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

