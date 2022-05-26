Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€36.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €36.00 ($38.30) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($64.10) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

FRE traded up €0.25 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €31.90 ($33.94). The stock had a trading volume of 765,440 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.52. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($85.11).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

