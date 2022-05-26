Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Down 62.0% in May

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the April 30th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2282 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

DBOEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($174.47) to €172.00 ($182.98) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse to €191.00 ($203.19) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($191.49) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($196.81) to €193.00 ($205.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

