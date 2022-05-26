Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the April 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.12. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.
