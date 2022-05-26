Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the April 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.12. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLAKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.70 ($6.06) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.85) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.99.

About Deutsche Lufthansa (Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.