DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. DHI Group reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.48 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,553. The company has a market cap of $318.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,087,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 418.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.