DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

OTCMKTS:DDCCF opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

