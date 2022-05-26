DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
OTCMKTS:DDCCF opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $18.86.
DIC Asset Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DIC Asset (DDCCF)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.