DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.488 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 99.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $13.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $290,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,844 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. OTR Global cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

