DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.488 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 99.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $13.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.
DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36.
In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $290,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,844 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. OTR Global cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
