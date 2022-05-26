DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.488 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend by an average of 99.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $13.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $78.14 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $3,289,275.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,055,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 in the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,051,000 after acquiring an additional 71,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,302 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,378 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.