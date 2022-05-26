DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Cowen

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cowen to $126.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DKS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.58.

NYSE DKS traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.43. The company had a trading volume of 133,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average of $108.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,626 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $290,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 in the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castellan Group raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 33,940 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,403 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 173.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

