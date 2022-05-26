DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $106.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $134.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.65% from the stock’s current price.

DKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.71.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS opened at $78.14 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after buying an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,873,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.