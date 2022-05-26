DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Lowered to $123.00 at DA Davidson

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $123.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.68% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DKS. Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.58.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded up $6.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.43. 133,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,669. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.36.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

