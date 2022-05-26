DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Lowered to $132.00 at Citigroup

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $170.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DKS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.71.

DKS stock opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,571.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $84,873,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $38,324,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

