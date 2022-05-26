DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Hold”

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on DKS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.71.
NYSE DKS opened at $78.14 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average of $108.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.
In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,983 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,043 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
