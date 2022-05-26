DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Hold”

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DKS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.71.

NYSE DKS opened at $78.14 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average of $108.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,983 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,043 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

