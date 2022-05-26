Diversey (DSEY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ: DSEY) recently:

5/20/2022 – Diversey is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Diversey had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $11.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Diversey had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00.

5/12/2022 – Diversey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Diversey Holdings Ltd. is a provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions. Diversey Holdings Ltd. is based in FORT MILL, S.C. “

Shares of DSEY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,200. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Get Diversey Holdings Ltd alerts:

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Diversey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Diversey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Diversey by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 47,264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Diversey by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diversey by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.