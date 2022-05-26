dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Short Interest Down 61.9% in May

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,309,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. VI alerts:

DMYS stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81.

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.