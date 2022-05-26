Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings. Docebo reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,323. Docebo has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $92.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.71 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,165,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,547,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. 35.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docebo (DCBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.