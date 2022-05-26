Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Dollar General has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dollar General to earn $12.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Dollar General stock opened at $195.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.43.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Dollar General to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.27.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 862,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Dollar General by 18.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,124,000 after purchasing an additional 63,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 318,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

