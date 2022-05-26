Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.39-$11.59 EPS.

DG opened at $195.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dollar General by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Dollar General by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 862,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Dollar General by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,124,000 after purchasing an additional 63,325 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 318,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Dollar General to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

