Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.59.

NYSE DG opened at $220.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.43. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several research firms have commented on DG. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Dollar General to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.27.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

