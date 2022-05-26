Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.93.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $27.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

