Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Dollar General updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.39-$11.59 EPS.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $195.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 62.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Dollar General by 18.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,124,000 after purchasing an additional 63,325 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 151.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 96,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,395,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

