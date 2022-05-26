Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $157.77 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.45.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 761.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.10.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

