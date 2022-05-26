Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.80-8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76-28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.89 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.80-$8.20 EPS.

DLTR opened at $157.77 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.10.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 761.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

