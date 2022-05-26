Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

DLTR stock traded up $23.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.45. 66,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,300. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.93 and its 200 day moving average is $144.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.10.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,311,000 after acquiring an additional 156,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

