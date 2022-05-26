Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.80-8.20 EPS.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $133.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.45. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.10.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,311,000 after buying an additional 156,187 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

