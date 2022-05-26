Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Marc Seguin acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,493,208.

Shares of DBM opened at C$6.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$581.79 million and a PE ratio of 5.06. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.50.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$618.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

