Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.34–$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.00 million-$319.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.96 million.Domo also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.14. 392,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,789. Domo has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46. The company has a market cap of $994.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.66.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.40.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domo by 60.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Domo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

