Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.35–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.56 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.34–$1.26 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.14. 392,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46. Domo has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.66.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOMO. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.40.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,988,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,873,643.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in Domo by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after buying an additional 503,483 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 234,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Domo by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

